Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle in Clovis identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bicyclist has died after being hit by a car in Clovis Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.It happened on McKinley Avenue east of Temperance AvenueThe victim, 56-year-old Jack Viriyavong of Sanger, was taken to the hospital where he died.CHP officials say Viriyavong was riding west on McKinley when he was clipped from behind by a 17-year-old Clovis East student driving a Toyota Sienna, who drifted onto the right shoulder. Four other Clovis East students were also in the vehicle."For reasons yet to be determined driver of the Toyota Sienna drifted off to the right onto the shoulder struck the rear bicyclist. The bicyclist was ejected from the bicycle to the roadway," said CHP public information officer Mike Salas.Salas said speed does not appear to be a factory, saying they believe the driver was going about 45 mph and the limit is 55 mph. Officers say they do not believe texting or being on the phone while driving were the cause."Right now it's not being looked into as a factor in the collision. But that doesn't mean a distraction wasn't there. There is a multitude of different distractions whether it would be inside the vehicle with friends or something that may have directed his vision off the roadway outside the vehicle," Salas said.Action News was told the teens in the car were leaving Clovis East after football practice.CHP says the teen driver was not supposed to have passengers in his car because he had a provisional license meaning he's had it less than a year.The teen driver could be charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter as well as another charge for violating his provisional license restrictions.Kelly Avants with Clovis Unified School District sent a statement regarding the crash: