Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by train in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was hit by a train in central Fresno on Tuesday night.

The accident happened just before 6 pm in the area of Blackstone and Olive avenues.

Fresno police say the man was trying to cross the train tracks on his bike when he was hit.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The roadway was shut down but is expected to reopen soon.

