Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bicyclist has died after being hit by a vehicle in Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It happened around 9 p.m. along South Cherry Avenue near East North Avenue.

Officers say the driver called 911 and remained at the scene. Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The name of the bicyclist has not been released. The Fresno County Coroner is heading to the scene.

This is a developing story.

