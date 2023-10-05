Chicken Charlie's offering new items at Big Fresno Fair

Whether you're into sweet or savory, Chicken Charlie's is serving up some of your fried favorites at this year's Big Fresno Fair.

This year, the business is offering two new items, including fried s'mores on a stick, which are jumbo marshmallows basted with chocolate fudge and crackers.

The second dish is potstickers tossed in teriyaki sauce and dusted with Flaming Hot Cheetos powder.

Fan favorites including bacon wrapped pickles, Maui chicken, and naked shrimp have also returned this year.

You can find all of Chicken Charlie's delicious creations at the Big Fresno Fair.