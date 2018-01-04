winter weather

Driving on black ice: Tips for avoiding a hidden danger on the road

Wintry weather brings many dangers for drivers, including the treacherous and often hidden black ice.

Black ice forms when the air is at or below 32 degrees and rain is falling. The cold ground temperature causes the precipitation to freeze upon impact, creating ice. Sleet and the refreezing of snow or water can also generate black ice.

Since black ice blends in with the road, it can be extremely difficult to spot. If your car thermometer is approaching freezing, be aware that black ice could be forming.

If you hit black ice, do not hit the brakes. Lift your foot off of the accelerator and avoid overcorrecting your steering.



SEE ALSO: How to dig your car out of snow
EMBED More News Videos

Here are tips from AccuWeather on how to get a car out when it's stuck in the snow.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathericeaccuweathersnowinstagram storiesu.s. & worldwinter weathersevere weather
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINTER WEATHER
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather
Florida's falling iguanas, chilly forecast, pandemic create Christmas like no other
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News