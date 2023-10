FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Country music star Blake Shelton has announced a second leg of his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour, which includes a stop in the Central Valley.

Shelton will be performing at the Save Mart Center on March 21, 2024. Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts will be special guests for the concert.

Tickets to see the award-winning country artist go on sale Friday, October 27 at 10 am. You can get them at Ticketmaster or the Save Mart Center box office.