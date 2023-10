Pop-punk band Blink-182 is hitting the road with a 30-stop tour across the US, including a performance in Fresno.

Blink-182 coming to Fresno's Save Mart Center on US tour

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pop-punk band Blink-182 is hitting the road with a 30-stop tour across the US, including a performance in Fresno.

The One More Time Tour promotes the group's new album of the same name.

It will also feature special guest Pierce the Veil.

Valley fans can see Blink-182 at the Save Mart Center on July 8th next summer.

Tickets are available for presale starting Tuesday and then to the general public this Friday at 10 am.