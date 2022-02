FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central California Blood Center and local girl scouts are taking action to get more donors in the door.It's the "Give a Pint, Get a Box of Cookies" campaign.From now through this Saturday, anyone who donates blood will receive a voucher for a free box of cookies.You can redeem it at any Girl Scout cookie stand in Fresno, Madera, Kings, Tulare and Kern counties until March 27.The Girl Scouts of Central California South hope this partnership will help combat current blood shortages across the Valley.