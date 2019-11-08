Blue Man Group concert disrupted after water pipe bursts at Saroyan Theatre

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Blue Man Group concert was disrupted Thursday night after a water pipe burst at the Saroyan Theatre.Video sent in by an ABC30 viewer showed heavy streams of water falling from the ceiling as people walked out of the venue.Fresno Fire says the building was evacuated as a precaution and that water had been shut off to stop the massive leak.According to fire officials, the water from the pipe was used for toilets and sinks but was not sewage water.The theatre is currently in the process of contacting independent companies to fix the pipe and are sending in crews to clean up the mess.The concert was canceled and there is no word yet on if it will be rescheduled or if people will get a refund.