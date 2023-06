The historical, underground boat tour is along the Erie Canal.

A tour boat capsized Monday morning at the Lockport Cave, a historical, underground boat ride along the Erie Canal in upstate New York, local authorities said.

Four adults were being treated by Eastern Niagara Health System, with none believed to be critical, according to the health system.

The number of people on board was not immediately clear.

Lockport is about 30 miles northeast of Buffalo.

