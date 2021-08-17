Police investigating homicide at northeast Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was found with a gunshot wound at an apartment complex in northeast Fresno Monday afternoon.
The Fresno Police Department says they were informed of a body at the Cascades Apartments on Saybrook near Champlain around 3 pm.
Police located the apartment and found a woman in her 40s with a gunshot wound.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not identified her.
It is not known what led to the woman's death at this time.
