Dine and Dish: Bollywood Indian Street Food

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bollywood Indian Street Food is small in size but big on taste.

Co-owners Goldy Bedi and Sonu Mehra serve traditional Indian favorites like butter chicken.

"So basically, it is a tomato and a cream sauce," Bedi said. "Obviously, Indian spices with chicken thigh meat."

But once they put it into naan flatbread to make an Indian version of a taco, Devlin DeSutter became their biggest fan.

"So we came over here, we had the butter chicken and the tikka masala," he said. "One of each. Phenomenal. Blown away. Never had it in my life before and was blown away at the flavors."

When it comes to pleasing the palate, mission accomplished.

"That makes us feel we are doing pretty good," Mehra said. "Our customers are happy, we are happy."

Bedi's wife came up with the idea of creating Indian tacos.

"We were very surprised," Bedi said. "We just put it on the menu because we wanted to do something different. When we did it, from day one it was the most popular thing."

The eatery set out to introduce street food favorites to Fresno.

"That's the thing in India," Bedi said.

All with the taste and feel of Bombay.

"All of Bollywood is over there, so all the big movies," Mehra said. "All the big movies and cinema stars you can see."

The naan garlic bread goes perfectly with other tasty dishes.

Some Indian cuisine can be spicy so if you order something that's really spicy, they'll let you know.
