﻿The Boys and Girls Club of the Sequoias expands to Woodlake

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Boys and Girls Club of the Sequoias has expanded in the South Valley to Woodlake.
Over the last decade, the small community of Woodlake has experienced a lot of improvements, like the revitalization of downtown, an improved city park, and a new state-of-the-art community center.
Positive changes Mayor Rudy Mendoza is proud to see.
"Growing up in Woodlake, we have seen a lot of changes over the years. We are a very close-knit farming community, and we have gone through a period," said Woodlake Mayor Rudy Mendoza.
Now, they can add a new place for young people to that growing list!
On Monday, the Boys and Girls Club of the Sequoias opened its doors in partnership with the city. It operates out of the Community Center, serving those between 6 and 18 years old. Mendoza hopes it will motivate and encourage children.
"It's important for them to broaden their horizons, especially living in a small rural community where you might think there are not a lot of opportunities," said Mendoza.
Estrella Ramos has worked with the Boys and Girls Club for nearly four years and was promoted to lead the new facility. She says she's ready to get busy and show the community all they offer with unique programs.
"You know, what is going to make them think outside of the box, help them look at things differently and just create healthy lifestyle choices, academic success, and good citizens," said Unit Director Estrella Ramos.
Their goal is for the program to be a new outlet for teens, helping them stay out of trouble.
"I am hoping it will help the rates of vandalism and crimes," said Ramos.
If you're a parent in Woodlake and you're interested, Mendoza says now is the time.
"This is another opportunity, and we should not let it go by and take advantage of it," said Mendoza.
Memberships are $15 per year for ages 6-10, and the City of Woodlake will offer scholarships for those who need financial assistance to cover the membership fee. Ages 11-18 can join for free.
BGCS asks that all parents register by completing a Membership Application, signing the COVID Waiver, and signing their COVID Policies either online or by turning in an application in-person. These forms can be found here or in-person at 145 N Magnolia St, Woodlake.
