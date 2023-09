CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- This Friday, you have the chance to celebrate the law enforcement agencies on the front lines combating human trafficking.

"Breaking the Chains" is hosting the 3rd annual Forever Freedom celebration this Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds.

Tickets are still available and can be bought by clicking here.

This event features live entertainment, a variety of food trucks, silent auctions, open bar, dancing and an award ceremony.