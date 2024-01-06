New Bridge Housing program opens in West Central Fresno

Sierra Sunrise can provide housing for 60 people, and around 50 are living there now.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County is taking action to address homelessness and mental illness - with a new housing option.

Sierra Sunrise, the former Sierra Inn, is now open off Parkway Drive in west central Fresno.

"They're going to see the sunrise every day - whether it be literally, like today, or figuratively," said Susan Holt, director of Fresno County Department of Behavioral Health.

The housing option is the newest Bridge Housing program available for the unhoused who are also experiencing mental illnesses or battling addiction. It will essentially bridge the gap between homelessness and long-term housing.

According to the deputy director of Behavioral Health, that's often the hardest part of the journey.

"This is an exciting day for us to be able to provide more services like this and allow people to get off or to move from homelessness or housing insecurity into something that is hopeful -- for something that's more permanent," Dr. Emma Rasmussen said.

Residents will also have access to mental health and medical services on-site.

"It produces successful results when people have everything that they need in one place," said Dr. Rasmussen.

The county is working with the organization RH Community Builders on this program.

It's part of a more than $21 million award given by the State of California.

Local leaders and partners held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to celebrate the new housing option.

Sierra Sunrise can provide housing for 60 people, and around 50 are living there now.

Another location, Phoenix Landing, is expected to open later this year. It will provide more hope for an additional 120 people.