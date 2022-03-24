health

Madera woman who contracted COVID-19 recovering after double-lung transplant

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Madera family is celebrating after a successful double lung transplant.

Brittany Romena, 29, contracted COVID while in Las Vegas for the New Year.

Brittany Romena was admitted to the ICU in mid-January with COVID-19, struggling to breathe.



Her illness took a turn for the worse, and within days she was intubated at Madera Community Hospital.

Her family held out hope that a donor would become available for a double lung transplant.

On Wednesday, her mother shared the good news that a match was found, and Brittany is now recovering from surgery at UC San Diego Hospital.

She's also wearing a new engagement ring as her fiance Andrew officially proposed.

