Madera woman who contracted COVID-19 recovering after double-lung transplant

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Madera family is celebrating after a successful double lung transplant.Brittany Romena, 29, contracted COVID while in Las Vegas for the New Year.Her illness took a turn for the worse, and within days she was intubated at Madera Community Hospital.Her family held out hope that a donor would become available for a double lung transplant.On Wednesday, her mother shared the good news that a match was found, and Brittany is now recovering from surgery at UC San Diego Hospital.She's also wearing a new engagement ring as her fiance Andrew officially proposed.