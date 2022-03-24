Madera woman who contracted COVID-19 recovering after double-lung transplant

Brittany Romena, 29, contracted COVID while in Las Vegas for the New Year.
Her illness took a turn for the worse, and within days she was intubated at Madera Community Hospital.
Her family held out hope that a donor would become available for a double lung transplant.
On Wednesday, her mother shared the good news that a match was found, and Brittany is now recovering from surgery at UC San Diego Hospital.
She's also wearing a new engagement ring as her fiance Andrew officially proposed.