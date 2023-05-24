Buchanan High School seniors visit their elementary schools ahead of graduation

Seniors at Buchanan High School visited their old intermediate and elementary schools ahead of graduation.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Packed into the east gym on the Buchanan High School campus, graduating seniors stood side by side.

Some have attended school together since first grade.

Grouped by elementary school, they prepared to walk back in time -- from their high school campus to Alta Sierra Intermediate, to where it all began in elementary school.

"I think it'll be bittersweet," said Hailey Fish, Buchanan High School Senior. "Just kind of going one last time with all my friends and just seeing all of our teachers kind of reminiscing to like the old days, but I'm excited."

Crowds of younger students, educators and parents cheered the students decked out in their caps and gowns. For the seniors, it's a chance to reconnect with the teachers who shaped their early education.

"I'm really excited to see all of my teachers," said Bailey Bracha, Buchanan High School Senior. "I think it's a really cool experience. Just going and seeing all of them because I haven't talked to a lot of them since elementary school."

It inspires the next generation of kids to follow in their footsteps.

"It's like seeing my brothers -- I really looked up to them and I just followed in their footsteps, so I think seeing these people, it's just great," said Tobey Cummins, Buchanan High School Senior. "Role models are so good to have. I think that's what made it will be about."

A return to campus much smaller than many remember.

The educators get to see the kids they once worked with as young children grow into young adults.

"To see them come back from Buchanan, to be here, see our teachers and our students now gives me the goosebumps to see all that they've achieved and where they're going," said Jennifer Bump, Garfield Elementary School Principal.

One last look back before looking ahead.

