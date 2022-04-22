building fire

Crews battling massive fire at commercial building in east central Fresno

EMBED <>More Videos

Crews battling massive commercial fire in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are battling a massive fire burning in east central Fresno.

A commercial building caught fire early Friday morning on Pine near Maple Avenue in an industrial area of the city.

A cloud of heavy smoke could be seen from miles away along Highway 180 and Highway 168.

Several crews responded to the fire. Firefighters were using two hoses to attack the flames from a tall ladder.

A nearby business owner told Action News the building on fire was a refinding furniture store.

He thought he heard gunshots at about 4:20 am, but now he believes it was an explosion due to all the chemicals burning inside the building.



Authorities had closed multiple streets while crews continued to battle the flames. They were expected to be at the scene for a couple of hours.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno east centralbuilding firefirefirefighters
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING FIRE
Fire crews continue to put out hot spots at Northern CA Home Depot
Flames destroy at least half a dozen UPS trucks at CA facility
Massive fire engulfs Home Depot in Northern California
Wildfires burning across Texas cause evacuations, smoke
TOP STORIES
Woman hospitalized after house fire in east central Fresno
Fresno City Council votes to move with city purchase of Tower Theatre
California Senate OKs lower standard for indoor water use
Latest spring storm brings rain, snow to Central CA
Deputies investigating train robbery in Merced
$10,000 reward offered for information on death of Auberry woman
Valley native, former Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica dies at 80
Show More
Huron's mayor creates rideshare program aiming to help community
Hanford police arrest man accused of 2017 homicide
Dine and Dish: The Craft House in Clovis
Mike Tyson punches man onboard plane at SFO
Fresno State Bulldogs Haley and Hanna Cavinder transferring to Miami
More TOP STORIES News