Crews battling massive fire at commercial building in east central Fresno

A nearby business owner tells me the building on fire is a furniture refinishing business. He says there are a lot of chemicals inside, which is why he heard what he thought were gunshots around 4:20 a.m. He now believes it was an explosion. pic.twitter.com/dSHTMBYgTA — Amanda Aguilar ABC30 (@AAguilarTV) April 22, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are battling a massive fire burning in east central Fresno.A commercial building caught fire early Friday morning on Pine near Maple Avenue in an industrial area of the city.A cloud of heavy smoke could be seen from miles away along Highway 180 and Highway 168.Several crews responded to the fire. Firefighters were using two hoses to attack the flames from a tall ladder.A nearby business owner told Action News the building on fire was a refinding furniture store.He thought he heard gunshots at about 4:20 am, but now he believes it was an explosion due to all the chemicals burning inside the building.Authorities had closed multiple streets while crews continued to battle the flames. They were expected to be at the scene for a couple of hours.Drivers are asked to avoid the area.