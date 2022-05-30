Bulldog Breakdown: Abbie Wright serves as interim volleyball head coach

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State women's volleyball head coach Jonathan Winder announced he was resigning from the program last week.Associate head coach Abbie Wright will serve as the interim head coach for the 2022 season.She joined the program in early March after spending five seasons as the head coach at Seattle Pacific.Action News caught up with Coach Wright this week to hear how she's settling into her new role and how the team is handling the transition.