Bulldog Breakdown: Derek Carr on his new team and goals this season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Derek Carr returns to the Central Valley this weekend for his annual DC4Kids Touchdown Challenge - for the first time, as the quarterback for a new NFL franchise.

Stephen Hicks goes one-on-one with the Bulldogs' all-time passing leader to talk about the Saints, his new teammate Jake Haener, and his thoughts on Fresno State's recent plans for facility improvement.

