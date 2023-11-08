The Bulldogs brought home a much-coveted trophy but now it's onto the next one.

Bulldog Breakdown: Bulldogs look ahead to San Jose State after Milk Can Trophy win

FRESNO (KFSN) -- The Bulldogs brought home a much-coveted trophy but now it's on to the next one.

Fresno State's next challenge is against another rival, San Jose State, with the Valley Trophy on the line.

In this week's Bulldog Breakdown, Cam Worrell joined Action News to share his thoughts on the Bulldogs hoisting the Milk Can Trophy for the first time in six years.

Worrell also spoke about the challenges the 'Dogs will face with San Jose State, which has won three straight games.

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.