A high-speed bullet train from Southern California to Las Vegas is a step closer to reality.

Construction of bullet train from SoCal to Las Vegas set to begin

LOS ANGELES -- A high-speed bullet train from Southern California to Las Vegas is a step closer to reality.

Brightline, the company that will build the system, has announced a landmark labor agreement with the High-Speed Rail Labor Coalition, which is "compromised of 13 rail unions representing more than 160,000 freight, regional, commuter, and passenger railroad workers in the United States."

"Americans want high-speed rail, and Brightline West and the High-Speed Rail Labor Coalition will deliver," the High-Speed Rail Labor Coalition in a statement.

"Brightline West will be the most elegant travel by rail experience you can have in America, and it will be the catalyst for America's renaissance of travel by high-speed rail."

The $10 billion investment is expected to create nearly 35,000 jobs during construction and over 1,000 permanent jobs once operational, according to a press release from Brightline.

The fully-electric train will be able to travel 200 miles an hour.

There will be stations near the Las Vegas Strip, Rancho Cucamonga, Apple Valley and Hesperia.

Construction is set to begin later this year and may be completed by 2027.