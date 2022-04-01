Taking Action Together

Bullfrog Swim School in Clovis grows, looks to hire

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kids are learning how to swim at Bullfrog Swim School in Clovis.

"We have grown three times more than last year, so we're really on the hunt for more instructors to train. We're in need of more instructors," Bartell said.

Darla Bartell is the owner of Bullfrog. She purchased the facility from Jan Thomas, who ran a swim school for nearly 60 years.

Business is going so well at the Willow and Shepherd location that Bartell needs instructors and is paying $17 to start.

She's encouraged her own employees to post on social media and has been at college job fairs.

New hire Sarah McDonald is excited about her first swim season.

"The pay, the flexibility of scheduling, but also working with the children. I've always had a great connection with children," said Sarah McDonald, swim instructor

The owner says she is looking for reliable extroverts who love to swim and work with kids.

Bartell says parents have been calling earlier to book swim sessions for their babies and kids.

"Swim lessons are in high demand. Parents are fearful of their children near the water. We do teach the I can save myself learn to swim method," Bartell said.

Ten private, 30 minute Sessions cost about $550. Kids can share with a friend.

Bullfrog has been in business for 12 years but opened at this location during the pandemic.

This year marks her third season here, helping kids feel more comfortable in the water.

Bullfrog swim school is hiring for more than two dozen positions. They hope to have them filled by mid-June.

