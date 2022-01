FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Retail burglaries continue to be a problem across the Central Valley.New surveillance video shared by police shows thieves targeting a business in northwest Fresno.Two men and one woman were caught on camera burglarizing a Kohl's store last Saturday. In the video, they're seen leaving the building with bags of clothing.Police did not share how much merchandise the suspects took.Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.