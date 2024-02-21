Smash-and-grab burglary at Secret Identity Comics in Fresno

Secret Identity Comics has been open at Alluvial Avenue and Fresno Street since the beginning of the year

Secret Identity Comics has been open at Alluvial Avenue and Fresno Street since the beginning of the year

Secret Identity Comics has been open at Alluvial Avenue and Fresno Street since the beginning of the year

Secret Identity Comics has been open at Alluvial Avenue and Fresno Street since the beginning of the year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Secret Identity Comics has been open at Alluvial Avenue and Fresno Street since the beginning of the year. Owner Joey Martinez swooped in to take over for Heroes Comics owner Dave Allread, who retired in December.

Over the weekend, the new shop was broken into.

"We're still trying to get our footing. I'm still trying to pay back some initial debt and make us profitable. This is a blow that no new business needs," said Martinez.

Early Sunday morning, a burglar smashed the glass window.

The brazen burglary was captured on a security camera.

"We have a security film on there, so they couldn't get through there immediately, but man. You can see in the video he didn't give up," said Martinez.

The thief stole about 18 comic books worth about $1,000.

"He was only inside for about 30 seconds, but that's enough time to make off with quite a bit of stuff," said Martinez.

But superhero customers have stepped up to help their beloved comics shop.

"I had a couple of customers donate a couple of higher-value comics for me to sell. One guy walked in Monday morning and was like, 'Here man, try to sell this.' and it was like a $300 X-Men comic," said Martinez.

Fresno police are investigating the burglary.

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.