FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody for vandalizing and attempting to burglarize a business in Downtown Visalia.
Officers responded to reports of vandalism at a store on Main Street near Floral just before 11:00 p.m. on Sunday.
The person who contacted police said they saw a man break a window and walk away. Officers found 31-year-old Dennis Carter nearby and later learned he was trying to rob the store.
Carter was arrested and is currently booked on several charges, including attempted commercial burglary and vandalism.
Man arrested for trying to break into Downtown Visalia business
VANDALISM
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News