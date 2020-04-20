Man arrested for trying to break into Downtown Visalia business

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody for vandalizing and attempting to burglarize a business in Downtown Visalia.Officers responded to reports of vandalism at a store on Main Street near Floral just before 11:00 p.m. on Sunday.The person who contacted police said they saw a man break a window and walk away. Officers found 31-year-old Dennis Carter nearby and later learned he was trying to rob the store.Carter was arrested and is currently booked on several charges, including attempted commercial burglary and vandalism.