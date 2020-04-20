vandalism

Man arrested for trying to break into Downtown Visalia business

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody for vandalizing and attempting to burglarize a business in Downtown Visalia.

Officers responded to reports of vandalism at a store on Main Street near Floral just before 11:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The person who contacted police said they saw a man break a window and walk away. Officers found 31-year-old Dennis Carter nearby and later learned he was trying to rob the store.

Carter was arrested and is currently booked on several charges, including attempted commercial burglary and vandalism.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliaburglaryvisaliavandalismpolice
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VANDALISM
Fresno man's car vandalized with racial slurs as Coronavirus outbreak continues
Fresno adult daycare hit by thieves 3 times in 2 weeks
Dozens of nails dropped in NC police department parking lot
12 motorcycles, office damaged in break-in at Billy Joel's estate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kaweah Delta staff forced to wear same mask for weeks, says nursing assistant
Deputies investigating homicide after robbery at Merced Co. dairy
Central California coronavirus cases
Man, woman shot at southwest Fresno apartment complex
Man stabbed during argument over loud music in NE Fresno
Arsonist lights two small fires in northeast Fresno
Coronavirus California: Updates on response to COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Bill could cancel rent, mortgage payments during pandemic
Oil price drops below $0 a barrel for first time ever
CA unemployment benefits delayed for many
Woman killed in Fresno apartment fire had undergone back surgeries
Man caught breaking into Disneyland temporary closure, police say
More TOP STORIES News