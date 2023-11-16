Students safe after bus catches fire along Highway 99 in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. -- Students were able to escape unharmed after a bus caught fire along a highway in Visalia on Wednesday night.

The fire started around 8:20 pm in the area of Highway 99 and Highway 198.

The California Highway Patrol says a bus from Delano High School pulled over because of engine problems.

While on the side of the roadway, officials say the bus caught fire.

Everyone on board the bus was able to make it off safely without any injuries.

Another bus came to pick up the students as crews worked to clear the roadway.