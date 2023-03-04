16 people involved in overturned bus accident on Highway 99 off-ramp in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol says 16 people were on a bus that overturned on the Highway 99 off-ramp in Merced.

Officers responded to a call of an overturned bus on the Martin Luther King Jr. Way off-ramp at about 2 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say 16 people were on the bus and a few went to the hospital to be treated for injuries. All are expected to make a full recovery.

The Martin Luther King Jr. off-ramp is currently closed.

Traffic is slow in the area and drivers should use caution.

The Highway Patrol is investigating to determine a cause for this crash.