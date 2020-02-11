politics

Front-runners in Fresno Mayoral race discuss business and homelessness

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The two front-runners in the Fresno Mayoral race took the stage downtown at Cornerstone Church.

Members of the Fresno Rotary Club naturally wanted to hear what can be done to make the city more business-friendly.

"I've heard many times when you go to cities like Clovis, they roll out the red carpet," says former Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer. "And when you come to Fresno, we roll out the red tape."

Dyer said as mayor, he would assess the city's planning and permitting process.

Fresno County Deputy District Attorney Andrew Janz explained he knows several people whose planned downtown businesses have been put on hold.

"We've seen us over the years bend over backwards for large corporations like Amazon and Ulta, who come to Fresno and create some jobs," Janz said. "I think what we need to do is really roll out the red carpet for small business owners."

Both candidates see homelessness as one of the biggest issues voters are concerned about. The solution is not a simple one.

"It has to be a comprehensive one," Janz said. "There is no easy solution. We need to make sure that we do better in terms of preventing people from becoming homeless in the first place."

"The vision I have, the plan I had is to create navigation centers as well as bridge housing in sprung up structures in our city that allows us to bring those individuals inside," Dyer said.

Moderator Al Smith gave each candidate a chance to ask the other a question.

Neither went on the attack. Janz asked Dyer how he was able to balance his home life with obligations to the community.

Dyer asked Janz why he continued to run during a time his wife was about to have their first child.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfresnodebatepoliticselectionthe mayor
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLITICS
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
White House coronavirus task force could wind down work by early June
Fauci: Evidence says coronavirus was not manipulated in lab
Newsom: California could reach phase two of economic reopening as early as Friday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News