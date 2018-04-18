U.S. & WORLD

Allegiant CEO speaking out about news report questioning airlines safety

The CEO of Allegiant Air Maury Gallagher is now speaking out online, disputing the safety questions raised in a report on the CBS news program "60 minutes". (KFSN)

The CEO of Allegiant Air Maury Gallagher is now speaking out online, disputing the safety questions raised in a report on the CBS news program "60 minutes".

"A story aired this weekend on "60 Minutes." It called in the question about the safety of our airline and the oversight of the effectiveness of the FAA. Frankly, this story includes more inaccuracies and misrepresentations of fact then I can count."
The report found more than 100 serious mechanical issues on Allegiant flights between January 2016 and October 2017.

In the video, the CEO spoke about a recent audit that found no major problems and that in 2015, the company modernized its fleet after customers reported issues.
