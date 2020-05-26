Fresno businesses prepare for shelter-in-place order to lift on Tuesday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After months of closed doors, several businesses will be welcoming back customers on Tuesday after the City of Fresno lifts their shelter-in-place restrictions.For many retailers, it will mean reopening after not have customers since March. Some malls will also be opening back up, but like restaurants, they'll have a list of guidelines they need to have in place.Fresno city officials last week announced shelter in place restrictions would be lifted Tuesday, and Monday, Governor Newsom said in-store retail statewide could reopen.Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias says most retail and shops inside malls will be able to welcome back customers with the proper protocol in place."We'll ask people keep a distance and also wear a mask inside the store," he said. "You won't have to wear it outside."Residents like Amanda Miles are just glad things are closer to being normal."It's about time," Miles said. "We need these stores to open, a lot of places have been going out of business."Manchester Mall officials say people will be required to wear masks, and only county and city approved businesses will open for now. Fashion Fair will have increased cleaning protocols and added signage.While some welcome the safety rules, others believe it shouldn't be forced on people."I don't think it should be mandatory," said Fresno resident Andrew Hall. "You can't force somene to wear a mask. This is America. We have rights."The owner of Crews Magic Car Wash in Fresno, Paul Arora, says he's excited for retail to open because it will mean more people leaving their homes.He says the pandemic hit during their busiest time of year and he's counting on lots of cars that need washing."Once people go out, people will see more traffic and cars will be dirty," he said. "Maybe that will bring the business back."Restaurants were also given the green light to allow dine-in guests if they had a long list of protocols in place."It's about time we reopen the economy and get things back to moving in a good direction. It was scary these past few months," Hall said.Several Fresno restaurants will reopen this week and the city of Fresno's shelter in place restrictions will lift at midnight.