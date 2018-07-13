MADERA COUNTY

Kuppa Joy brewing up success and celebrating Madera expansion

Kuppa Joy already has a couple drive thrus and locations in Clovis and Fresno.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Kuppa Joy already has a couple drive-thrus and locations in Clovis and Fresno. The newest expansion in Madera will open Friday for coffee lovers to enjoy.

The drive-thru is located is at Yosemite and Q Street. It's about 150 square feet and eight people were hired to work at this location. Employees said it's exciting to have a coffee shop like this come to Madera.

Kuppa Joy started back in 2012, Owner Zack Follett is amazed by its growth. They recently expanded with a headquarters site in Clovis, Including a commercial kitchen to make their cold brew. They've also added in drive-thrus, including this one.

"So now we're looking to bring a 'Joy Thru' in cities all around the Valley. That's what took us to Madera."

Follett said if the drive-thrus are proving successful and if they keep steaming forward, they would love to start franchising the shops across the country.

Even though the expansion could one day make this a national business, their mission remains simple. Follett said they are here to just bring joy to their customers.
