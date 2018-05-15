More interior design stores are popping up in Old Town Clovis

White walls, greenery, and wooden counters welcome people inside the kitchen at The Foundry Home. The shop was once home of The Foundry, which sold clothing and goods.Its move to Fifth Street meant re-imagining a new space for owner Karen Chisum."We had so many people coming in asking for decorating advice and help and we thought it would be nice to take it to another level. And offer some larger scale items from cabinetry, rugs, pillows, furniture, lighting, all of the things that make your house a home," said Karen Chisum, The Foundry Home.Chisum started the home store to offer advice or serve as a one-stop shop for those looking to renovate and remodel. She's also working with interior Katie Nisbett and her husband, a general contractor."Right now it would be kitchens. Everyone is going lighter changing up the cabinets to the lighter colors, changing up the countertops to more of a lighter color," said Katie Nisbett, interior designer about her most common request.More people are spending their cash on their homes."I think the economy is getting better and I think people are just a little bit more willing now to put into their homes. Or they're moving now and wanting to do those projects as they move in or before they move in," Chisum said.Also in Old Town Clovis, Revival 23 has expanded from clothing to home decor. The shop has eclectic styles from modern farmhouse to antique to modern."When I took over this building I did vignettes. So I can show people where to place the bed and how to dress a bed. The same thing with a living room and really show how to use our products in an actual space," said Teresa Pries of Revival 23.Since she opened in May, pillows and place setting have been going fast."We've been selling out of styles. As a matter of fact, I got a truck in last night to pack up the store for the weekend-- so business is really good," Pries said.Helping boost business in Clovis and homeowners enjoy their spaces.