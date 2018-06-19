New chocolate shop opens in Merced

The Chocolate Dipper along Main Street and Martin Luther King Junior Way in Merced is now open.On Tuesday, Action News took a look inside and from fresh caramel apples, to chocolate treats, there's something for all dessert lovers.The owner of the shop in Merced says her mother opened the first Chocolate Dipper in Salinas.A large part of their business is done through fundraisers.Owner Brittney Lowe says she is excited to start a sweet, new relationship with the community."We just want to bring something different something new, something fun. The bulk of the business is the fundraising that in itself is a way to give back to the community. They're helping us advertise, but we're helping them make a profit for their schools or their kids to go on trips."The shop is open Tuesday through Saturday.