EMBED >More News Videos A second Dunkin' Donuts has made it's way to the Central Valley.

A second Dunkin' Donuts has made it's way to the Central Valley.On Tuesday, Madera celebrated the grand opening of the new location inside Walmart. The first 100 people in line got prizes including a $150 gift card for the first person.You can sample free goodies at the opening and even take a picture with their mascot Cuppy.The chain is also giving back, to celebrate their new home they are making a donation to Valley Children's Hospital.Doors open at seven.