Packed crowds at Clovis Rodeo means good business for local restaurants

The Grill is sizzling at Sandy's Country Junction in Old Town Clovis as cooks prepare breakfast for cowboys and hungry visitors."It is packed, we have extra bussers, extra servers on hand because it's madness and great business," said Sandy's Country Junction Manager Johnny Sanchez.Sandy's is excited to serve fans as early as 5:30 am and said the steady stream of patrons means they'll see a surge in sales.Nearby business House of Juju is excited for their first rodeo in their new location next to Centennial Plaza. The restaurant off Pollasky near Fifth in the South of Fifth District.City official's estimate there is a $12-million economic impact to our area with people eating locally, but also buying gas throughout the valley.That serious spending power in the valley. Advocates say while the parade may pack the streets, most of the time it's pretty calm in Old Town."This is the best time to come down, there is going to be plenty of parking. All the stores are open and you have a nice experience shopping," said Carole Lester with Clovis B.O.O.T.Many rodeo fans will enjoy adult beverages at local restaurants and bars like Bobby Salazar's. They said fans just want to have a good time."Eating, drinking, karaoke, you name it," said Sheila Martinez of Bobby Salazar's.They said Corona Ritas is one of the most popular drinks requested. The restaurant said they've stocked their fridges and added staff to keep up with the thirsty crowds."At least 50-percent. You just can't prepare for it, but at least you try," Martinez said.Business hope a nearly sold out rodeo will mean high sales for them too.