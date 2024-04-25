The 110th annual Clovis Rodeo officially kicks off

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Cowboys are back in Clovis!

The 110th annual Clovis Rodeo is here and expected to bring in tens of thousands of fans from across the nation.

"We're also --keep in mind - in the top 20 rodeos in the U.S. right now and the second-best rodeo in California," Clovis Rodeo Association director, Mark Thompson said.

Wednesday evening, you can catch the PRCA Xtreme bulls competition-where professional cowboys take on some of the top-ranked bulls.

"It's all bulls tonight. There are a couple other fun events that will go on. One of them is we got our favorite clown back: JJ Harrison. He is a lot of fun," Thompson said.

The events attract around 550 cowboys, 70 cowgirls and over 700 animal athletes.

"We've added another $50,000 to the prize money, so we're going to pay out in the next five days about $450,000, so that attracts the best of the best," Thompson said.

That prize money keeps team roper Chad Masters coming back from Texas for nearly 20 years.

"Oh, it's a huge, it's a big rodeo. It's not your backyard rodeo. It's a big deal. It's one of the top rodeos we'll go to all year," Masters explained.

Not only does the rodeo bring in the best cowboys but also loyal fans.

Quincy Elderidge has been going to the Clovis Rodeo since she was a little girl and now has her husband and two nephews competing.

"I love the atmosphere here. I love everybody's pride, Old Town Clovis and I love that you guys keep the rich western heritage alive here and just being from here, I'm very proud to be from here so we wouldn't miss it," Elderidge said.

Throughout the weekend, roughly 50,000 fans will fill the arena, which includes a new pavilion.

"It makes a big difference. It adds another 600 or 700 people, plus we've got the workers that go in there that handle all the food, drinks, ice," said Clancy Wardole, president of the Clovis Rodeo Association.

Speaking of food, you can't talk about the Clovis Rodeo without talking tri-tip.

"My grandpa is the one who started it for the Rodeo association and it was kind of just a fundraiser," explained Cory Fischer, a Clovis Rodeo Association volunteer.

Since the mid-1980s, tri-tip sandwiches have been a staple at the Clovis Rodeo, raising money for the association.

It's been a family affair ever since.

"We have a saying at the house, 'we might not all be together at Christmas but we'll all be together at rodeo," said Fischer.

They cook up and slice about 2,000 pounds each day. That's about 10,000 pounds over the Rodeo weekend.

The area also sees a big economic boost every year as the rodeo generates more than $30 million.

Many Clovis businesses welcome the extra foot the extra foot traffic.

One thing officials are happy to welcome this year is the cooler weather.

