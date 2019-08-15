PG&E

Proposal to raise PG&E rates not well-received by customers at public hearing

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- PG&E has requested from the Public Utilities Commission a $1 billion revenue increase in 2020.

The company says that would result, on average, customers paying 6.4 percent more or at least $10.57 a month on your power bill.

Customers came to City Hall to ask the PUC not to approve the increase.

"If you guys are increasing this PG&E, then people they're either making a choice to either eat or have lights," said one customer.

The state has blamed PG&E transmission lines for starting the Camp Fire, California's most destructive wildfire.

The company says the rate increase would not be used to settle wildfire legal claims or pay employee salaries.

RELATED: Governor Newsom proposes $24 billion plan to help fight wildfires, tackle PG&E bankruptcy

"Our proposal will help bolster wildfire prevention, risk monitoring and emergency response. It will also add new and enhanced safety measures," said PG&E representative Roland Trevino.

But ratepayers who showed up were against any rate increase.

"West Fresno is one of the highest poverty areas in the state of California. And for increases, even if it's $5 or $10, for some of our residents, it's going to be very difficult because they're struggling now just to get by," said Fresno resident Mary Curry.

Representatives with the PUC were open to the feedback at the meeting.

"Your comments will help the commission gather information to determine whether PG&E's proposed rate increases are reasonable," said Gerald Kelly.

If you want your voice heard regarding PG&E's proposed rate increase, you can speak up at a Public Utilities Commission hearing Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. at Fresno City Hall.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnopg&ecustomerfresnocalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PG&E
PG&E to host meeting discussing wildfire safety, shutoff program
Power restored to more than 14,000 customers in Madera County foothills
PG&E says power line inspections revealed 10,000 problems
Woman injured after hitting Fresno power pole
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after taco eating contest at Fresno Grizzlies game
Clovis Walmart voluntarily evacuated following reports of 'unsubstantiated bomb threat'
6 police officers shot in Philadelphia | LIVE COVERAGE
Bullying incident leads to lawsuit against LA middle school
Illinois to require insurance to cover EpiPens for children
More than 50 inmates injured in riot at Central California prison
Fresno children's law attorney charged with sex crimes with child
Show More
Man wanted for threatening woman with gun while on date, Fresno police say
Deputies: Fire at Fresno County market started during burglary
Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle in Clovis, CHP says
Family says final goodbye to 10-year-old daughter days after car crash
CHP: Pedestrian hit and killed by car near Coalinga
More TOP STORIES News