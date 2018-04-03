MADERA COUNTY

The Valley's only five star hotel and four star restaurant opening up its doors to a wider audience

Nestled in the mountains of Oakhurst, Erna's Elderberry House and Chateau du Sureau are a sight to see. (KFSN)

By
OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) --
Nestled in the mountains of Oakhurst, Erna's Elderberry House and Chateau du Sureau are a sight to see. The French-themed designs, food, and quaint grounds are what attracted new owner Bernard Rosenson.

"I did it from my gut. The decision center was my gut, not my brain, not my heart, but my gut. I just felt this could continue to be a great place."

The Southern California entrepreneur decided to buy the property from Erna Kubin Clanan last year.

"I dreamed all of my life of owning a Relais du Chateau property. It just doesn't happen," said Rosenson.

Travel and Leisure magazine named The Chateau the second best hotel in California and 51st in the world.

Now the new owner said he wants to keep the old charm and vision of Erna's alive while making some tech improvements-- from Wi-Fi to software upgrades. They also have a charging station for electric cars.

Over the past year, changes have been made to the dining experience. The wine cellar has added pub food to its menu. They are also serving the new owner's wine made in Southern California.

Manager Renee-Nicole Kubin said, "It doesn't have to be something that is a special occasion you save up for and just go once a year or just go once every few years. You can just come as you are and have a bite or full meal."

Kubin is the daughter of Erna and overseeing operations.

"It's an amazing thing to carry on my mother's legacy."

Rosenson and Kubin have been working together to keep the vision the same while upgrading the hotel. They both want to see others enjoy this gem in the mountains.

"This is a different world and a place to relax. There's no tension here."

The restaurant provides old world charm so close to our backyard.
