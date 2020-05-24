fire safety

CAL FIRE holding video contest for Fresno County kids

The winning participant or group of participants will get a prize and will be featured on the CAL FIRE/Fresno County Fire's social media sites.
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County kids! Are you passionate about fire safety? Here's your chance to express your creativity and win a prize.

CAL FIRE/Fresno County Fire is holding a video contest for all school-age children in the area.

They are inviting Fresno County schoolkids to produce a video on any fire safety or fire prevention theme.

The video must be between 30 seconds and 3 minutes in length and must be submitted by June 1.



The winning participant or group of participants will get a prize and will be featured on the CAL FIRE/Fresno County Fire's social media sites.

If you're interested in participating, remember to follow CDC guidelines for physical distancing and wearing masks while producing the film.

You can find more information by clicking here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresno countyfresno countyfire safetycal firefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE SAFETY
Can hand sanitizer explode in a hot car? Expert weighs in
Plan your family's fire escape
Dog accidentally ignites house fire in New Mexico: VIDEO
'Outlet challenge' could cause serious injury, fire official warns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
72-year-old bicyclist dead after colliding with motorcyclist on Auberry Rd.
Central California coronavirus cases
CHP, Fresno Police increase patrols on roads during Memorial Day weekend
Uncle breaks silence nearly 7 years after 8-year-old California boy's death
10-year-old California girl scares off intruder
Pismo Beach sees big crowds during Memorial Day Weekend
Police serve search warrant on Porterville home, 4 arrested
Show More
Man accused of stealing car he was found sleeping inside of in Merced
Body found in central Fresno canal
Man stabbed in central Fresno, expected to survive
Multiple hospitalized after two-car crash in Visalia
Fresno Police K-9 officer has new pen pal in Nebraska
More TOP STORIES News