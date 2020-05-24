CAL FIRE holding video contest for Fresno County kids

CAL FIRE/Fresno County Fire is holding a video contest for all school-age children in the area.
They are inviting Fresno County schoolkids to produce a video on any fire safety or fire prevention theme.
The video must be between 30 seconds and 3 minutes in length and must be submitted by June 1.
The winning participant or group of participants will get a prize and will be featured on the CAL FIRE/Fresno County Fire's social media sites.
If you're interested in participating, remember to follow CDC guidelines for physical distancing and wearing masks while producing the film.
