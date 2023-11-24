Thanksgiving day ride along with Fresno Fire

The holiday season can be busy for firefighters as they not only respond to crashes throughout the area but also structure and oven fires during the busy cooking season.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The holiday season can be busy for firefighters as they not only respond to crashes throughout the area, but also structure fires and oven fires during the busy cooking season.

Fresno Firefighters often see an increase in calls related to grease fires.

"Oven fires are pretty common, one of the other things is briquettes that aren't properly extinguished or they throw them in the garbage can too fast and they ignite the garbage can," said Captain John Ross, with the Fresno Fire Department.

Action News went out with firefighters as they responded to Thanksgiving day calls.

Fresno Fire Captain John Ross says its not just turkeys that can cause flames to ignite.

"It can be anything in the oven that can boil over, it can be something as simple as the green beans, the stuffing, the pies, it can be anything," said Capt. Ross.

Fresno Fire Safety officer, Bart Burkhart, went to at least 4 oven fires Thursday.

He says this Thanksgiving was busier than most, adding 4th of July and New Year's eve are typically the holidays they see an increased call volume.

To prevent firefighters from having to suit up and head out, they say to remain alert when cooking and have a fire extinguisher nearby.

"The best thing you can do, turn the oven off, leave whatever's on fire inside the oven, that way everything is contained," said Capt. Ross.

In between calls and working to keep the community safe, these firefighters are celebrating at the station with their loved ones.

"We had this meal planned about two weeks ago," Capt. Ross. "And then one of our members has his wife and three daughters here as well to celebrate, its great when you can have your family come down and enjoy the holiday with you."

Capt. Ross adds that as the holidays continue, take extra precautions for everyone to make sure your oven is off and you properly dispose of hot items.

"Just staying vigilant on the hazards that we don't have on the regular with that may people in the house, with cooking and hot pots and pans and open flames," said Capt. Ross.

Firefighters urge making sure your smoke detectors are working and for those with children, be sure they are never alone in the kitchen.

