Girls thank CAL FIRE firefighters battling wildfires with cards and cookies

A group of kids made sure CAL FIRE firefighters felt appreciated with some sweet treats.
Two girls delivered cars, artwork, and batches of cookies to firefighters in San Jose.
The two explained the neighborhood has been hard at work baking and just finished a batch the night before for the crew.
"We made some treats for you in honor of you guys saving innocent lives in the wildfire. We're so thankful for you," one girl said.
The firefighters said if it wasn't for the coronavirus, they would give the girls a big hug. Instead, they settled for some air high-fives.
