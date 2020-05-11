Start preparing your homes for wildfire season, CAL FIRE says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Whether you're in the mountains or Valley floor, we're surrounded by it - dry grass, brush, pine needle.And it's all drying by the day as we approach triple-digit summer months."With winds as high as we've seen any fire can get large very quickly," says Seth Brown of CAL FIRE.CAL FIRE is warning residents to be proactive when it comes to being fire ready."The weather is still changing and fire season is still coming whether there's COVID-19 or not," warns Brown.CAL FIRE Battalion Chief Seth Brown says crews have already battled more than 1,000 wildland fires this year."If the last two weeks, in Fresno County, are any indicator its going to be a busy fire season."So help them help you.In addition to clearing 100 yards of defensible space around your home, you can harden your home by sealing cracks and vents with weather stripping to make it hard for any embers to lodge in your home."Not only does it make your structure safer, it makes it safer for firefighters. This proactive approach pairs with the state agencies," says Brown.They too are staying a step ahead of a spark.CAL FIRE crews are pre-positioned during red flag warning days in the event a fire breaks out.Should we see any major wildfires, the state is already looking at what options they have for fire base camp during the COVID-19 pandemic.CAL FIRE has a new app that provides wildfire information and tips on creating evacuation plans and defensible space.