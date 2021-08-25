California wildfires

Local firefighters help battle massive wildfire burning near Lake Tahoe: VIDEO

Video shared by Merced firefighters shows hand crews working to put out the flames on the ground as a helicopter drops water.
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews with the Merced City Fire Department are assisting with a massive wildfire burning in El Dorado County in Northern California.

The fast-moving Caldor Fire is approaching the outskirts of the Lake Tahoe area, a popular vacation spot for many.

Fire officials posted a video to the department's social media pages, showing hand crews working to put out the flames on the ground as a helicopter drops water.

Vineyards are among some of the places they are working to protect from the flames.

RELATED: Wildfire smoke triggers worst air quality in world in Tahoe

The Caldor Fire has burned nearly 123,000 acres and more than 600 structures since it began 11 days ago. The fire is just 11% contained.

Nearly 18,000 properties are still in danger from the blaze.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said this wildfire is now the number one priority in the nation for firefighting resources due to its proximity to so many residents and properties.

