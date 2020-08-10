Gov. Gavin Newsom to provide update on California's response to COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom will provide an update on California's response to the coronavirus pandemic following the abrupt resignation of the state's public health director late on Sunday night.
The governor will hold a briefing at 12 p.m. on Monday.
Dr. Sonia Angell's resignation comes a week after a glitch was discovered in the state's data system that caused an under-reporting of new COVID-19 cases.
The glitch led to a backlog of between 250,000 and 300,000 unprocessed health records in the state. Many of them were COVID-19 test results, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly revealed Friday.
RELATED: COVID-19 data glitch resulted in 300,000 unprocessed records, California health secretary says
Gov. Newsom ordered an investigation on the issue, and Dr. Ghaly said people would be held accountable.
Many Central Valley schools are kicking off their academic year via distance learning on Monday as Fresno, Tulare, Kings, Merced and Madera counties remain on the state's monitoring list for worsening coronavirus transmissions.
Newsom declared the Central Valley a COVID-19 hot spot two weeks ago and has since caught the attention of White House officials as an area of concern.
WATCH LIST: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
On Friday, the governor issued guidance for reopening California colleges, but many local universities had already issued plans for the 2020-2021 school year.
Newsom and state health officials have been adamant about schools in COVID-19 hot spots remaining closed while the state works to contain a surge of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
Recently, California allowed some elementary schools to apply for a waiver to reopen their campuses if they met certain criteria and were approved by the state health department.
We will be streaming the governor's briefing at 12 p.m. Check back here to watch it live.
For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Gov. Gavin Newsom to provide update on California's response to COVID-19
The governor will hold a briefing at 12 p.m. on Monday.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News