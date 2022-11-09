Republican Kevin McCarthy will represent California's 20th Congressional District, ABC News projects

McCarthy currently is the minority leader in the U.S. House of Representative and represents California's 23rd Congressional District.

Legislative boundaries were redrawn after the 2020 census -- putting McCarthy in the new 20th Congressional District that covers portions of Fresno, Kern, Kings and Tulare counties.

If the GOP flips the house to Republican control, McCarthy is widely expected to become the new Speaker of the House.

McCarthy is a fourth-generation resident of Kern County and a graduate of California State University, Bakersfield.

McCarthy visited Clovis twice this year during his election campaign, once in March and in August.