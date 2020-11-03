1 killed in Madera County car crash, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Madera County on Tuesday morning.Officials say the driver of a Toyota crashed on Highway 145 at Road 33, between Madera and Madera Ranchos, around 5:15 am.A passenger was ejected from the car during the collision. They were taken to a hospital, where they later died. Their name has not been released.CHP investigators say the driver of the car is expected to be OK.The cause of the crash is under investigation.