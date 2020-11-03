1 killed in Madera County car crash, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Madera County on Tuesday morning.
Officials say the driver of a Toyota crashed on Highway 145 at Road 33, between Madera and Madera Ranchos, around 5:15 am.
A passenger was ejected from the car during the collision. They were taken to a hospital, where they later died. Their name has not been released.
CHP investigators say the driver of the car is expected to be OK.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
