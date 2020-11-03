fatal crash

1 killed in Madera County car crash, CHP says

(Shutterstock)

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Madera County on Tuesday morning.

Officials say the driver of a Toyota crashed on Highway 145 at Road 33, between Madera and Madera Ranchos, around 5:15 am.



A passenger was ejected from the car during the collision. They were taken to a hospital, where they later died. Their name has not been released.

CHP investigators say the driver of the car is expected to be OK.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera countycar crashfatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Widow of crash victim pushing for Highway 41 to be widened
Motorcycle rider killed in north Fresno crash identified
School bus carrying 22 kids crashes, driver and 7-year-old killed
Man dies after crashing car into tree in Tulare County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Selma priest removed from church over photos and accusations
2020 election: How to vote in Central California
Child dies after alleged DUI driver crashes into Porterville apartment
Fresno police expected to extend gang operation due to early success
Law enforcement to monitor polling locations in Central CA
Trump, Biden make final stops in presidential race; Election Day arrives
Judge limits California governor's powers during pandemic
Show More
US judge blocks Trump immigration rule on public benefits
8 CA mayors sign off on letter asking Gov. Newsom for reopening of theme parks
Creek Fire: 378,201 acres burned, 70% contained
Teen left to raise 5 siblings after mother's COVID-19 death
Money raised for 80-year-old Fresno tamale vendor who was robbed
More TOP STORIES News