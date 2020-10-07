Reopening California

California sees no link between school reopenings and spread of COVID-19

California has not seen a link between the reopening of K-12 schools for in-person learning and increased coronavirus transmission, officials say.
California has not seen a link between the reopening of K-12 schools for in-person learning and increased coronavirus transmission, the state's top public health official, Dr. Mark Ghaly, said Tuesday.

Ghaly, the state's Health and Human Services secretary, told reporters that officials have been closely watching the return to classrooms in counties where it has been allowed. He said it can take time for trends to emerge, but so far, the results are encouraging.

"We have not seen a connection between increased transmission and school reopening or in-person learning," Ghaly said during a virtual briefing on Tuesday. "We're looking at the information to see if there is a connection, and so far we have not found one."

RELATED: Merced County moves into 'red tier' of California's reopening system

California requires counties to report coronavirus levels and infection rates below certain thresholds before they can allow K-12 schools to broadly reopen for in-person instruction.

On Tuesday, 32 of the state's 58 counties were deemed eligible to do so, up from 28 a week earlier. The state has seen a broad decline in the number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks.

But Californians are being urged to remain vigilant and follow safe practices.

"We wanna act responsibly but, so far, it's encouraging to see the tremendous effort and planning that communities and their schools and their staff have done to make sure that it's lower risk for students and staff alike," Ghaly said. "We're seeing (those) fruits early on, and I think that's encouraging for all of California."

Several schools in the Central Valley have been approved by the state to allow for kindergarten through sixth grade to return to campus.

RELATED: More Central Valley elementary schools can now hold in-person classes

Fresno County and Merced County have both moved into California's red tier, which allows for schools to reopen.

Clovis Unified said they were working on a plan to bring students back to campus. Meanwhile, Fresno Unified said that while the county has made progress, parents should not expect an immediate return to campus for all students.

But Fresno County is in danger of falling back into purple, meaning schools could have to close again.

RELATED: Uncertainty for businesses, churches as Fresno County verges on dropping back to purple tier

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcaliforniafresno countyback to schoollausdschoolscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccoronavirus los angelesreopening california
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
Merced County moves into 'red tier' of California's reopening system
10 counties change colors - 2 with new restrictions - on CA reopening map
25 Valley elementary schools can now hold in-person classes
More Central Valley elementary schools can now hold in-person classes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno training facility linked to death of multiple dogs
'Stand with Armenia': Fresno protestors call for action from world leaders
Why are many Valley counties stuck in the 'purple tier'?
Man accused of killing pregnant woman in NW Fresno hit-and-run enters not guilty plea
Uncertainty for businesses, churches as Fresno Co. verges on dropping back to purple tier
Device used for outdoor activity mistaken for bomb in Coalinga
Merced County moves into 'red tier' of California's reopening system
Show More
Creek Fire: 326,706 acres burned, 49% contained
5 questions as Pence, Harris prepare for VP debate faceoff
Central Valley doctor: 'I have a feeling the president was released too soon'
Eddie's Bakery donates $11,000 to Fresno Fire Department
Jail employees forced inmates to listen to 'Baby Shark' on repeat
More TOP STORIES News