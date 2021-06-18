Reopening California

California launches electronic vaccine verification system

By Alix Martichoux
EMBED <>More Videos

CA launches electronic vaccine verification

California is launching a new way for people to keep track of their vaccination status online.

The state is calling it a "Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record." People can sign up, if they'd like, by logging onto myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov. You'll enter your name, birthday, email, phone number and create a 4-digit pin.

RELATED: California's new vaccine verification system not working for you? Here's how to fix it

Then you'll be sent a digital version of your vaccination record that has the same information on it as the CDC card you already have. You'll also have a QR code that can be scanned if you need to prove vaccination to enter a venue, business or country that requires it.

This isn't an app, just a QR code that you can pull up as needed.

"While CDPH recommends that vaccinated Californians keep their paper CDC card in a safe and secure place, we recognize that some people might prefer an electronic version," said California epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan in a press release. "And if one of the state's nearly 20 million vaccinated Californians misplaces their paper card, the Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record provides a convenient backup."

When making the announcement Friday, California health officials avoided using the words "vaccine passport."

"This is no different than someone's vaccine card," said Dr. Pan.

RELATED: Cal/OSHA board votes to end face mask requirements in the workplace for vaccinated employees

"It's basically taking a card that is a physical card and digitizing it," said Gov. Gavin Newsom when previewing the technology. "It's like a driver's license. If you lose your driver's license, what do you do? This allows you to have something in your digital wallet."
The standard paper cards handed out with vaccinations have been found to be easily forgeable.

California bar owner arrested for selling fake vaccination cards
EMBED More News Videos

The owner of a San Joaquin County bar was arrested this week for allegedly selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.



Electronic verification of vaccination has been a controversial issue, with some critics fearing a mandatory "vaccine passport" that will violate privacy rights.

"It's not a requirement. It's just the ability now to have an electronic version of that paper version," said Newsom

Only Hawaii and New York so far have implemented any form of vaccine passport.

MORE | Is the COVID vaccine required when returning to work?
EMBED More News Videos

A local employment attorney said showing proof of vaccination will likely be required before returning to the office.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesgavin newsomface maskcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinereopening californiacalifornia
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
COVID-19: New report states vaccinated people don't need booster shots
CA commercial driver's license expiration extended through Nov. 30
CA begins offering free school meals to millions of students
Health officials react to vaccine policy for CA health care workers
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News