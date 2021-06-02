California WIC fruit and vegetable benefits temporarily increase for summer

Currently, children ages one to five receive $9 per month and pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding women receive $11 per month.
Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act allowed the California WIC program to enhance the fruit and vegetable benefit for the summer.
The new increase was issued starting Tuesday, June 1, through Thursday, September 30.
Benefits are good for 30 days from the date they are issued.